Ties from the third-round conclude tonight (Wednesday, 24th September).

The draw for the fourth-round will subsequently take place at circa 22:20 BST, following the conclusion of the Round Three tie between Port Vale and Arsenal.

Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas will host the draw, alongside former Liverpool and England player Jamie Redknapp and former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown.

Following this, the Eagles will know exactly who our opposition will be in the next round.

What ball number are Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace will be ball number 5 in the draw.

The full list of numbers is as follows:

Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion Cardiff City Chelsea Crystal Palace Fulham Grimsby Town Liverpool Swansea City Wolverhampton Wanderers Wrexham Wycombe Wanderers Huddersfield Town or Manchester City Newcastle United or Bradford City Port Vale or Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur or Doncaster Rovers

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round?

Fourth-round ties will take place across the week commencing Monday, 27th October.

Ticketing information will follow in due course, once we learn the identity of our opponents.

Will our Carabao Cup fourth-round tie be televised?

In the UK, Sky Sports via their Sky Sports+ service are broadcasting every tie in the competition this season.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners – you can find a full list of these partners on this page.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ also offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.