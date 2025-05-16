The latest quiz will test you on both our previous Finals and this season's showpiece event – with the top-scoring player having the chance to win a Home shirt signed by members of the 2024/25 Crystal Palace squad.
Click the button below to play!
As you may well have heard... Crystal Palace are in FA Cup Final action on Saturday (17th May, 16:30 BST) against Manchester City! Celebrate a special day in our history by getting your quiz on.
To enter, play the quiz, then submit your name and email address to our leaderboard. Please note that you must have an official CPFC account to enter (you can register here). The player with the highest score will claim our prize.
Terms & Conditions apply. If there is a tie in the number of questions correctly answered, the winner will be chosen at random. The winner will be notified within two weeks following the fixture.
There are 10 questions to have a go at and some of them are pretty tricky – so good luck!
Crystal Palace v Manchester City