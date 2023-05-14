As always, there are hundreds of beers and ciders from breweries both near and far set to wet your whistle, with a variety of types and flavours from across the UK: everywhere from nearby Croydon to far-flung Harrogate.
A celebratory summer’s day is in store with a wide variety of food available, plus showings of the Epsom Derby and the FA Cup final on the Selhurst Park big screens, and a diverse mix of entertainment to get those toes a-tappin'.
Take a look at the bulking list below.
Please note, the Beer Festival is open to over 18s only.
Confirmed beers
|Brewery
|Beer
|Location
|Style
|ABV
|Abbeydale
|Deception
|Sheffield
|Pale
|4.1%
|Abbeydale
|Daily Bread
|Sheffield
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Acorn
|Freebird
|Barnsley
|Pale
|4.5%
|Anspach & Hobday
|-
|Croydon
|-
|-
|Beer Ink
|On The Saison
|Huddersfield
|Saison
|-
|Beer Ink
|Vellum
|Huddersfield
|Pale
|-
|Black Sheep
|York Guzzler
|Masham
|Pale
|3.6%
|Blue Monkey
|West End Chimp
|Nottingham
|-
|3.6%
|Brewsters
|Aromantica
|Grantham
|Pale
|4.2%
|Brockley
|Spring
|Brockley
|IPA
|4.5%
|Brockley
|Red
|Brockley
|Red
|4.8%
|Castle Rock
|Harvest Pale
|Nottingham
|IPA
|3.8%
|Cellarhead
|Session Pale
|Wadhurst
|Pale
|3.8%
|Cellarhead
|IPA
|Wadhurst
|IPA
|3.9%
|Clarkshaws
|Hellhound (VF)
|Brixton
|IPA
|5.5%
|Clarkshaws
|Citra Pale (VF)
|Brixton
|Pale
|4%
|Clarkshaws
|Bunny Hop (VF)
|Brixton
|Pale
|3.9%
|Dog's Grandad
|Red IPA
|Brixton
|Red
|5.5%
|Dog's Grandad
|Pale
|Brixton
|Pale
|4%
|Don Valley
|Best of You
|Doncaster
|-
|4.1%
|Dorking
|Old Hurst
|Dorking
|Bitter
|3.5%
|Dorking
|Five Claw
|Dorking
|IPA
|5.1%
|Eight Sail
|Millwright Mild
|Sleaford
|Porter/Stout
|3.5%
|Fat Cat
|Tom Cat (GF)
|Norwich
|IPA
|4.1%
|Fat Cat
|Fool's Gold
|Norwich
|IPA
|4.2%
|Fyne Ales
|Jarl
|Cairndow
|Pale
|3.8%
|Hopback
|Summer Lightning
|Salisbury
|Bitter
|5%
|Keltek
|Phoenix Pale
|Redruth
|Pale
|4.5%
|Kings Clipstone
|Squire's Desire
|Nottinghamshire
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Nethergate
|Melford Mild
|Sudbury
|Mild
|3.7%
|Oakham
|Inferno
|Peterborough
|Pale
|4%
|Oakham
|Citra
|Peterborough
|IPA
|4.2%
|Orkney
|Wave Breaker
|Orkney
|Pale
|4.3%
|Pilgrim
|Progress
|Reigate
|Best
|4.%
|Pilgrim
|Quench
|Reigate
|Pale
|3%
|Purity
|Bunny Hop (VF)
|Great Alne
|Pale
|3.5%
|Roosters
|Buckeye (VF)
|Harrogate
|Pale
|3.5%
|Roosters
|Capability Brown (VF)
|Harrogate
|Bitter
|4%
|Salopian
|Lemon Dream
|Shrewsbury
|Pale
|4.5%
|Sambrooks
|-
|Battersea
|-
|-
|Shadow Bridge
|Dwarven Steel Mild
|Barton
|Mild
|4.3%
|Signal
|-
|Croydon
|-
|-
|Taylors
|Landlord Dark
|Keighley
|Porter/Stout
|4.3%
|Taylors
|Knowle Spring Blonde
|Keighley
|Pale
|4.2%
|The Cronx Brewery
|Entire
|Croydon
|Porter/Stout
|5.2%
|The Cronx Brewery
|Kotchin
|Croydon
|Pale
|3.9%
|The Cronx Brewery
|Nektar
|Croydon
|Pale
|4.5%
|The Cronx Brewery
|Pop Up
|Croydon
|IPA
|5%
|Thornbridge
|Jaipur IPA
|Bakewell
|IPA
|5.9%
|Thornbridge
|Astryd
|Bakewell
|Pale
|3.8%
|Titanic
|Plum Porter
|Stoke
|Porter/Stout
|4.9%
|Titsey
|-
|Warlingham
|-
|-
|Wild Craft
|Un Bongo
|Church Farm
|NEIPA
|5.8%
|Wild Craft
|Eye PA
|Church Farm
|IPA
|3.8%
|Wimbledon
|Common
|Wimbledon
|Pale
|3.7%
|Wimbledon
|SW19
|Wimbledon
|Pale
|4%
|Woodfordes
|Wherry
|Norwich
|Pale
|3.8%
|Woodfordes
|NOG
|Norwich
|Red
|4.6%