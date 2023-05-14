It's time to whet those appetites: the Beer Festival returns to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 3rd June, 2023 – with tickets on sale now.

Tickets are just £15 – rising to £23 on the day – which includes access to the event, your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design.

What’s more, you can get yourself set for the day in advance: half-pint tokens can now be purchased for just £2.50 per token (the equivalent of £5 for a London pint!).