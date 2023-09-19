An integral part of the Academy’s work developing footballers for more than 15 years, Issott has played a major part in Palace Academy's transition towards the top-class, Category 1 status set-up it possesses today.

Indeed, under Issott’s stewardship, Palace's Academy has become the envy of many a youth set-up acros sthe country, with over 40 Academy graduates collectively making well over 1,000 senior appearances for the club. Countless others have made the grade elsewhere too.

Business Club guests will have the opportunity to put their questions to Gary, who will discuss his extensive background in youth development, his anecdotes of working with Palace's stars of the future, and his experience of maximising the potential of top-tier talent.

Issott will address guests at Selhurst Park from 11:30 to 16:00 BST on Thursday, 30th November.