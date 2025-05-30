120 Years Ago Today: Palace's major battle to become a professional league club

Last month, we saw how the Crystal Palace Company had successfully taken a huge gamble and built England’s first national football stadium in the grounds of what is now Crystal Palace Park. The new venue was the largest football stadium in Europe and, with the experience of the Crystal Palace Company in handling vast crowds, it became a national institution, hosting 20 very successful FA Cup Finals.

As the admission price to see the Final also included day-long entry to see all the attractions of the Palace itself, the world’s first major theme park, it attracted record crowds, and the Final became an unofficial national Bank Holiday.

But the Cup Final was only played on one day of the year, and the financially stretched Crystal Palace Company wanted to generate more revenue from football in its new stadium, so it fielded its amateur Crystal Palace football team, which had played on its cricket club’s pitch since the 1860s, taking on the leading clubs of the day, starting with Cup holders, Aston Villa, in 1895.

Sadly, amateur matches did not attract the crowds that the Crystal Palace Company wanted, and they looked enviously across South London to their neighbours, Woolwich Arsenal, who were then the only Football League side south of Birmingham, attracting average crowds of 25,000 to their games.

The public would only turn out for competitive games against the top sides, so the only solution was to turn the amateur Crystal Palace F.C. into a professional outfit.

Chelsea were a much wealthier club than Crystal Palace and had been set up by their owners, the Mears brothers, with the part intention of luring the Cup Final away from the Crystal Palace to its new 100,000 capacity ground at Stamford Bridge. They applied to join the professional Football League, and were immediately accepted.