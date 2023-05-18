2012/13 - Part Three: Comebacks, changes and derbies

Over these two weeks, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read Part Three below...

29th September: Bolton 0-1 Palace

Palace gained their first victory in 17 attempts at Bolton thanks to a Glenn Murray penalty 10 minutes from time. Joel Ward started, with Peter Ramage injured, and Owen Garvan replaced André Moritz to face a Wanderers side recently relegated from the Premier League.

The south Londoners almost scored after just two minutes when Wilfried Zaha forced Ádám Bogdán into a reaction save and Murray headed wide just before the break.

Bolton had reportedly made an offer for Zaha the previous January and the Ivorian showed what they’d sought when he drew a foul in the penalty box as the clock began to tick down. Murray dispatched a fierce spot kick, but the hosts nearly drew level at the death with future Palace player Lee Chung-yong’s drive.

September began with Palace rock bottom of the Championship, but by the end of the month, the club sat 10th with 13 points from the last five games. Meanwhile, Brighton led the way just three points ahead.

2nd October: Wolves 1-2 Palace

Palace faced another recently relegated club when they travelled to Molineux to play third-place Wolves.

Both sides had opportunities to score in a topsy-turvy first-half, but Wolves drew first blood in the 53rd minute when Sylvan Ebanks-Blake robbed a hesitant Damien Delaney and slotted the ball home.