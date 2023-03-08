Meet Palace’s new Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey

Much like her pedometer on a Selhurst Park matchday, Rhianna Odartey doesn’t stop.

Despite being just shy of 21, the vivacious, friendly and infectiously enthusiastic Crystal Palace staff member has already worked at Selhurst for over four years.

Living in the Crystal Palace area, Odartey took the recommendation of her sister and joined her local football club in August 2018, initially as a part-time Box Office Assistant, to support her college studies in Business and Media.

“[Working in football] wasn't something I was always interested in before,” she admits, telling her story as part of the club's celebrations of International Women's Day. “But I went along, gained a few skills, and was able to communicate well with the supporters.”

While admitting that juggling it with her studies was “hectic”, Odartey enjoyed the experience so much that, upon completing her studies – and following a brief stint out of football – Odartey returned to Palace in early 2022 as a full-time Supporter Services Executive.

She reflects: “There's always something always going on here, which is great – it’s never a boring day!

“Every day, I always come into work really happy because my friends are also coming in. Some days or weeks could be really busy in the Box Office, especially during Season Ticket Renewals… but because we had each other, it was like we had a little family.

“We always said that we wanted to be on that show on Netflix – The Office! We always thought that there should be a camera crew following us around, because there was always something different going on at work, and it was so funny!”