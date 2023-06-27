Weird and wonderful: Elephants, UFOs and tanks

To read about some of the weird and wonderful characters from Selhurst days gone by, click HERE.

Selhurst goes intergalactic

Perhaps the most unique item to be housed in SE25 arrived on April 1st, 1989.

In one of the grandest and most memorable April Fools’ pranks, Virgin founder Richard Branson caught the nation's attention by flying a supposed UFO over London. A south Londoner himself, Branson used Selhurst Park’s pitch to launch his 'Virgin Galactic Airways' balloon into the atmosphere, and only a select few inside the club knew the fully story.

"What would you do if you had an idea to make people smile, and April 1st was coming up fast on the calendar?" Branson wrote in a post on Virgin's website a few years ago. "My answer to this question was simple: let’s build a UFO and launch it over London."