Molly-Mae Sharpe: From Yorkshire to Palace - via the USA

Here, Sharpe recounts her story...
This article was first published in the Palace v Liverpool match programme, and has been republished as part of Palace's celebrations of women at the heart of the club.
I’m originally from Bradford, where I grew up. I started out at my local village team, Thackley Juniors, and then I went to Leeds United’s academy for a year when I was about nine or ten. I then played for Bradford City Women’s team from the age of 12, and made my way into the first-team at 16.
I support Bradford, and when I was young, I used to go all the games. I had a season ticket there, and still support them to this day – although it can be quite painful!
I started out as a midfielder and played there up until the age of 16. When I broke into first-team football at Bradford, I got moved up to striker, and I’ve played there ever since.
It wasn’t really my decision, to be honest! I liked playing in midfield but my coach, in training, just said: “You’re good at scoring goals and we need someone up-front – will you do it?” and I’ve never looked back really!