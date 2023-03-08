Molly-Mae Sharpe: From Yorkshire to Palace - via the USA

I loved Sue Smith growing up. She was just the ultimate player, really. She was the one who actually scouted me for Leeds, so I got to meet her, which was amazing. I also loved watching Kelly Smith.

It’s really funny in my family, because my Mum has no idea about football – she doesn’t have a clue. She just saw that I liked it and was willing to take me around everywhere, but she never liked it or enjoyed watching football, except when I was playing. She supported me loads.

My family came and watched me, but it was really my Mum who drove me from one end of the country to the other to give me the opportunity to play.

My friends thought it was really cool. It was around the time people’s opinion was starting to change about Women’s football, so they just thought it was amazing that I played, and would come and watch me. I always played with them in the playground after school and stuff, which was nice.

My first year breaking into the Bradford City team, I scored a hat-trick in the final of the West Riding County Cup Cup against Leeds, and that was a big stepping stone for me. Scoring a hat-trick in a final is obviously amazing, and winning a Cup is too. Being so young as well, being surrounded by women… that was a great experience for me.

I was really nervous at first because I was playing for the Under-17s and then they told me they wanted me to come and train with the first-team, totally missing out the Reserves. I was like “Oh my gosh, that’s such a big step,” but my coach was amazing. He was a really nice guy.

He said, “just come and train – we won’t put any pressure on you to play, it’s just we’ve heard good things.” In my mind, it was a massive step up, but the girls made me feel really comfortable and they made it really easy to make that jump.

Because I support Bradford, it was massive for me, putting on the shirt. The girls really got behind me, even though I was really young. It was a great experience.