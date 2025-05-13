‘OMG (One More Game)’ – Voices of Wembley: Doc Brown

Palace have enjoyed a long association with Final-themed songs, after the 1990 squad covered and performed Glad All Over on primetime television, while Bailey Smith also masterminded an unofficial 2016 Final track, Glad All Over Again.

OMG (One More Game) is another celebration of what it has meant to follow the Eagles in this season’s competition – and Palace’s hopes for Saturday’s game.

“I love the competition so dearly,” Bailey Smith told cpfc.co.uk. “There's so much nostalgia attached to it. When I was a kid there were always FA Cup Final songs – often sort of cheesy, but fun and lovable.

“I always had a temptation to do one if we ever got there, and obviously we did in 2016. The conduit for that was the producer of the track – he was a Palace fan, he got in contact with me, and that's how that came about.

“That also sort of started my relationship with the club, actually, because they played it at Wembley and Steve Parish invited me – but being a fan I already had a ticket! I’ve been close to the club ever since.

“This one really was not gonna happen, because first of all, I didn’t want to jinx us – last time I did it, we lost! Secondly, everybody that I bumped into at the semi-final, every single Palace fan I met was like: ‘you’ve gotta do a song now, we’ve beaten Aston Villa’ – so that was another turn-off! I was like, ‘everyone wants it, so I'm not gonna do it!’”