‘OMG (One More Game)’ – Voices of Wembley: Doc Brown

Where it went was OMG (One More Game), which recognises that Palace – although underdogs heading into the Final against Pep Guardiola’s City – can beat anyone on their day.
“I wanted it to be a bit more sort of melancholy,” Bailey Smith explains. “You know, not so much ‘hey, we're gonna win!’ because I'm not one hundred percent sure if we are or not! I wanted it to be more real, and more in tune with the heart of Palace.
“It started sort of writing itself, and by the time I got to the end, I thought it was really good! But I didn’t have any time – I couldn’t just put it out, I needed time to mix it, and visuals…
"At first, I thought I’d get it mixed remotely, and then just video myself in my office performing it – although that would’ve been a bit rubbish!”
Where else other to perform it than SE25? One quick email to Palace for Life Foundation – whom he had been collaborating with on a separate project – and Bailey Smith laughed: “Within hours, I was in the changing rooms at Selhurst Park, shooting this video, directing it on the hoof!
“I brought all my old shirts with me, had the idea of doing that sort of jump cut thing, where I have different shirts on in different seats. And it all just came together – we shot the whole thing in a couple of hours, and we edited it in the offices of Palace for Life straight afterwards, and released it on Instagram that evening!
“So it was written, recorded, mixed, edited, shot, visuals edited and released all within 24 hours. I'm fairly proud of it!”