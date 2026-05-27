Our European Finalists: What tonight means to this Crystal Palace squad
Crystal Palace's first-ever European Final – and last match of a 60-game marathon season, Oliver Glasner's final campaign in charge – is just a few hours away.
Ahead of the massive occasion, you can find a quote from each of our European Finalists – about what our continental adventure has meant to them this season – below.
#1. Dean Henderson
We've been through it all this season. I think the lads have been unbelievable in the Premier League.
They've done so well to get to where we are in the Premier League, then to keep pushing on. Obviously, the quarter-finals of the Carabao too… we were running every three days. People don't realise the toll it takes on them, so I'm so proud of the lads getting themselves in this situation.
To deliver something on the last day of the season would be incredible and I think it would be thoroughly deserved.
We’re all pushing towards the same end goal, and obviously it would be a great way to finish the movie off for Glasner as well. Everyone wants that happy ending, and everyone's working towards that.
It’d be unbelievable for him, wouldn't it? It'd be unbelievable for him. Obviously, the best manager this club's ever had…
To finish on such a high would be sensational.
#2. Daniel Muñoz
I think this season is special. When you play a tournament of this level – whether it’s the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League – it’s always exciting.
But since it’s the first time in Palace’s history, it’s even more exciting. It’s exciting to play these matches, go to all these places and to progress through all the rounds.
We’ve already seen it with the other two trophies last year: to reach the final in Leipzig, I think, would be something beautiful for the club.
We want to play it, we want to win it, and we want to bring that trophy back to all the Crystal Palace fans.
For all the support and encouragement that they give us, in every single match, they deserve it.
#3. Tyrick Mitchell
I think winning trophies is the main thing in football and it always gives you confidence.
We know this competition is a difficult competition, but we showed last year, with the teams we played in the FA Cup, that we can match a lot of teams – so I think it gave us a lot of confidence.
You have to be grateful for what you've achieved so far.
For me, it's my first time [playing in Europe], so the only feeling is happiness. I think that's the main thing about football; you've got to be happy going into any game, any situation.
#5. Maxence Lacroix
We've got to focus on details because it's going to be a big game.
It's just one game, so we have to be ready, we have to be focused.
We play against a really good team, so I think we have our chance, but we have to be professional.
You have to be focused on every single detail, every single minute, so this is really important for us to win this trophy.
When he came in the training ground, he gave us the desire to fight. This is also really important.
He's really a professional and we want to give everything for him. He gave us everything we need.
#7. Ismaïla Sarr
We now have one more game in Leipzig, so we need to stay focused, work hard, stay together. Let's go to the last game.
I'm happy for this team but we all work together. We work hard.
Let's go to win that last game. I need this trophy for the fans, for the team.
But we must stay focused. Let's go for the last game.
#8. Jefferson Lerma
I think that all these years in Europe, everything that has been achieved over time, has been a reward for everything that has been worked on before.
Also, to make decisions at certain times and to risk other things... it has taken me eight years in the Premier League, eleven in Europe. So, it has been a great prize to play in Europe.
There are many things that God has given me the opportunity and the ambition to enjoy. And now, with all that experience that has accumulated, it is important to win.
#9. Eddie Nketiah
Obviously, in all the competitions, our aim is to win and try and bring more glory.
We want to have more moments that we had towards the end of the season with the fans enjoying and celebrating.
Hopefully we can do that again this season.
#10. Yéremy Pino
It’s nice to play against a Spanish team, with my national teammates.
It's going to be an entertaining final. It’s one match and Rayo are a great team. Anything can happen. They're going to want to win, and we're going to try to beat them.
We’re the first Crystal Palace squad to qualify for Europe. History is there – and we want to finish it in style.
#11. Brennan Johnson
It would mean a hell of a lot. I think it's an amazing club.
I've only been here probably six months, but I can feel how the club is and I can feel how much it means to people. These European nights have been so special. I think it's everything the club deserves, to be honest.
I feel like the lads give everything, the fans travel home and away with unbelievable support. I feel like it's definitely what the club deserves. I'm so looking forward to hopefully being successful.
#14. Jean-Philippe Mateta
I'm a guy who's always hungry. I'm always hungry. I always want to win.
I want to score. I want to help the team to win every single game. That's me.
I think [the best moment] will be the Final. It will be the best moment. The Final will be the best moment.
#17. Nathaniel Clyne
Obviously back in 2010 we were in the Championship, so if you compare that to where we are now, competing in Europe, having these European nights at Selhurst Park…
It’s a special achievement, being part of the Conference League Final, and it is going to be exciting. It's a lot of the lads' first time in a European final, so we’re very excited.
We're just going to go there and do our best, and hopefully we can bring a lot of joy to South London.
#18. Daichi Kamada
At least we, me and the gaffer, we’ve already won the European titles.
Our tactic is very much to play the tournament games because I think his defensive tactic is the one of the best tactics in the world, so that’s why we performed well in the European competition.
#19. Will Hughes
Obviously, what Oliver's done for us has been fantastic. He's helped us get our first silverware as a club, and for many of us as individuals. We're all forever grateful for him.
It’s exciting to hopefully give him a proper send-off as well. That's part of the motivation, for what he's done for us as players and as a club. To send him off with a trophy would be a nice thing.
He’s got massive trust and respect for us as a group of players, and likewise we have for him as a manager.
#20. Adam Wharton
This year in Europe, our first time in Europe, for a club like Crystal Palace, it's massive and it's incredibly difficult. We’ve had so many more fixtures, small squad. We were running thin in December, January. It was tough – but we grinded through it.
The fans stood by us and this is the reward: we get one final chance to make a massive statement on Crystal Palace history.
#22. Jørgen Strand Larsen
Hopefully, I'm here to bring another trophy this year.
That would be amazing, and I've dreamt about scoring in that final.
Let's take it game by game, but hopefully, that's something we can do.
#23. Jaydee Canvot
We know it's a big game for all the players, and for the club too – so we’re just staying focused. We have to win.
It’s the first European trophy we could win, so we are excited, but we have to stay focused.
We play against a good, good team with good players, so we just have to stay focused and do the job.
#24. Borna Sosa
We know our potential, we know our goals, we know what we want to do, and I think us as a team defines this togetherness that we are showing almost every game, because we are here for each other in every single game.
We’re aiming big and wanting to achieve something big, but also staying humble.
#26. Chris Richards
My job is go out there and put in good performances for this club and if it results in history, then so be it. But we're trying not to look too far ahead.
We do understand this is our first time playing in Europe, and playing a Final will be amazing.
Hopefully we can give the fans a win. But every chapter, every game that we play, has been history for Crystal Palace.
#29. Evann Guessand
I’m really excited. I was waiting for this moment for a very long time.
Keep being behind the team, keep supporting us, because we need the fans to be at the highest level to reach our goals, our targets.
#34. Chadi Riad
To play with these guys is amazing. I enjoy it because when I play with them, they help you a lot.
Apart from being good footballers – they are really good teammates as well, which is important.
#44. Walter Benítez
It’s the first year of competition for Crystal Palace in Europe. We want to finish in this competition as high as possible.
We know it's really important for the club, and for us also, so we try to give our best in every game.
We’re trying to enjoy it also because it's important.
#55. Justin Devenny
Both the boys and the players believe we can get a result no matter who we play against.
It's for us to build on and see how far we can go.
#59. Rio Cardines
I’m extremely excited.
Another trophy, fingers crossed!
2026 UEFA Conference League Final
Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano
- Wednesday, 27th May
- 20:00 BST UK time / 21:00 CEST local time
- Leipzig Stadium, Germany
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
- Visit our Conference League Final Hub