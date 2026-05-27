Our European Finalists: What tonight means to this Crystal Palace squad

We've been through it all this season. I think the lads have been unbelievable in the Premier League.

They've done so well to get to where we are in the Premier League, then to keep pushing on. Obviously, the quarter-finals of the Carabao too… we were running every three days. People don't realise the toll it takes on them, so I'm so proud of the lads getting themselves in this situation.

To deliver something on the last day of the season would be incredible and I think it would be thoroughly deserved.

We’re all pushing towards the same end goal, and obviously it would be a great way to finish the movie off for Glasner as well. Everyone wants that happy ending, and everyone's working towards that.

It’d be unbelievable for him, wouldn't it? It'd be unbelievable for him. Obviously, the best manager this club's ever had…

To finish on such a high would be sensational.

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#2. Daniel Muñoz