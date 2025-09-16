Packing a Punch: Starring on both sides of a South London derby

This interview was originally conducted in February 2025, and was first published in last season's Crystal Palace v Millwall FA Cup fifth-round programme.

Jason Puncheon was always made for the big occasion.

In his time at Selhurst Park, the Croydon-born midfielder played a huge role in cementing Crystal Palace’s status as an established Premier League club.

Along the way he showed, numerous times, an ability to step up and make an impact in the biggest games. The memories include the day he became the first Palace player to register three Premier League assists in a single game, at West Ham, in a vital 3-1 win at Upton Park.

The late stunner against Norwich that ended a winless run in the league and pulled the Eagles away the relegation dogfight in 2016.

His fine free-kick on the way to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool, in Steven Gerrard’s farewell match at Anfield.