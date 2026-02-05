The Breakdown: What Palace’s new January signings will bring

Brennan Johnson, Evann Guessand and, last but certainly not least, Jørgen Strand Larsen all signed up to give a significant boost to Oliver Glasner’s squad.

All three are attackers, yet all three also bring different qualities to the Eagles’ ahead of what promises to be a busy second-half of the season.

Let’s take a dive into some of the key features of their play…

Brennan Johnson

Palace’s first signing of the window has already got his first month of action under his belt.

And although it’s early days in the start of his South London journey, Johnson has brought direction and energy to the team.

In his last game against former club Nottingham Forest no player made more crosses in the 90 minutes than Johnson.

Although he is yet to score in red and blue, the winger has developed a reputation for finding the net in recent seasons – developing one finish in particular as something of a trademark.

During his time at Tottenham, Johnson scored seven of his first 14 club goals with a similar finish, converting a low cross from the left with the Wales international arriving at/from the back post for a one-touch finish.