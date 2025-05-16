'For it to go in was unbelievable' – Voices of Wembley: David Hopkin

Today, we hear from a former Palace captain who famously curled in one of the most famous goals of the club’s history at Wembley – the one and only David Hopkin...

Hopkin joined the club in the 1995/96 season from Chelsea, with the side in the First Division and looking to regain a place in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Describing his journey to SE25, Hopkin said: “I had signed for Chelsea in 1992 and I'd played a few games, but I was in and out of the team.

“I'd played, I think, about 50 games all in at Chelsea, I was just getting used to living in London after coming down from Greenock Morton.

“Peter Nicholas, who was at Chelsea as a youth team coach, had moved to Crystal Palace and then me and my agent, Phil Morrison, got a phone call to go and meet Steve Coppell and Ron Noades at the airport hotel.

“And when I went to speak to both of them, I made up my mind within five minutes that I wanted to join the club.”