Where it all began: Darren Ambrose on Palace's quest for European glory

With just one strike of a ball, he wrote himself into the Eagles’ history. In a few months’ time it will be 16 years since Survival Sunday. The story of that day, of course, is well told.
For Ambrose it was a defining moment, not just in his career, but Palace history. That day, the survival of the club was at stake.
Then fast forward to this month, where the Eagles can make history – in facing off against Cypriot Cup holders AEK Larnaca – by reaching the last eight of a European competition.
The first leg is set to take place at Selhurst Park this Thursday, 12th March (20:00 GMT)