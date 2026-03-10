Where it all began: Darren Ambrose on Palace's quest for European glory

Ambrose will later in the evening be attending to punditry duties, and speaking to him, you can hear his raw enthusiasm for the game hasn’t wavered.

Part of him would love to be out there against AEK, covering every blade of grass and trying to score the goal that takes the Eagles into the next round.

Ambrose did have an early taste of European football in his career both with Ipswich Town – his boyhood club – and then at Newcastle United. At just 19-years-old he scored his first goal for the latter in the UEFA Cup, a flying header against Dutch side NAC Breda in the First Round.

It was the first step of a run to the semi-finals that season, meaning Ambrose knows all about the trials and tribulations of a European campaign.

"Sadly, I didn’t get to show the best of me at Newcastle,” Ambrose said. “It was probably a year too soon for me to go to a club like that. But to go on a European tour and play in every round was an incredible experience.

"We went to Marseille in the semi-finals, and it was 0-0 after the first leg. I remember we did the line-up for penalties and I was going to take the third kick. In the end we lost 2-0 and it never came to it.

“It was a big regret for that team, but our season was all on Europe. It’s never easy knowing you’ve got to go again in the league a few days later, I’m sure the Palace players are feeling that this season.”