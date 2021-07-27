The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to absorb the matchday build-up. Enjoy incredible dining, inclusive drinks and refreshments throughout the day, accompanied by analysis and entertainment from club legends.
A package in our Legends Restaurant is known for its first-class service and hospitality, combined with an ultimate matchday experience that will make you feel at the heart of our famous south London atmosphere.
The aptly named Legends Restaurant is the best possible place to rub shoulders with some of the biggest icons from the club's history. The likes of Darren Ambrose and Clinton Morrison will be on hand to preview the game, as well as giving you an insight into their careers.
Overlooking the goal-line, Legends Restaurant showcases the perfect view of the action within touching distance of your table, offering you the perfect balance of first-class hospitality and the Premier League's best atmosphere.
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VCharlton Athletic(H)
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrentford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VTottenham Hotspur(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrighton and Hove Albion(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeicester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNewcastle United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWolverhampton Wanderers(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VAston Villa(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VEverton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VSouthampton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNorwich City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWest Ham United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLiverpool(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VChelsea(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBurnley(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VArsenal(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeeds United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester United(H)
The food was excellent and the facilities superb. Darren Ambrose was in fine form. I will certainly recommend Legends Restaurant.John S Cushnie