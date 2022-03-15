Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Manchester City saw them go unbeaten against the Citizens twice in one season for the first time since 1996/97, and keep two clean sheets against them for the first time since 92/93.
It was quite a remarkable night, with Patrick Vieira's men set-up tactically well and putting in a resolved performance throughout the evening.
And it wasn't just a game whereby the hosts sat back to frustrate their guests, with the south Londoners producing several close chances themselves.
Whether you made it to Selhurst, caught it from home or are yet to enjoy the action, catch-up on everything you might have missed below.
Did you notice?
The running. Tonnes of it. Conor Gallagher said post-match that he couldn't feel his legs, while Patrick Vieira joked that he'd allow his midfield three a few more days off than the rest of the team.
One moment that epitomised Palace's work rate was Michael Olise's sprint from defending a corner to attacking Ederson's goal when he shot wide with the edge of his boot.
The teenage midfielder ran the length of the pitch in seconds before trying his luck.
Also, the atmosphere. Of course you noticed it. But the volume at Selhurst stayed at full blast way beyond the final whistle, with the stands cheering long after the pitch had emptied.
Special ❤️💙— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 15, 2022
Night, Palace fans 🤩#CPFC pic.twitter.com/5eK8LdsKom
Oh, and there's this little tidbit.
🦅 Crystal Palace are just the second team to stop Pep Guardiola’s Man City side from scoring both home and away in a #PL season, after Man Utd in 2020/21 #CRYMCI pic.twitter.com/EvrlrjTxNz— Premier League (@premierleague) March 15, 2022
Best social media reactions
How good was the atmosphere tonight? Absolutely rocking at the end 👊🏻❤️💙— Jason 🦅 (@WhyteleafeEagle) March 14, 2022
Outstanding performance by #CPFC against one of the best teams in the world.— Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) March 14, 2022
Brilliant game management from Patrick Vieira and the whole team.#CPFCfamily
EAGLES!!! We are a Family.. The best FAMILY !!!! 🦅🦅🦅🦅 #CPFC #CPFCFamily pic.twitter.com/cBr7luMrlt— Guaita (@vguaita13) March 14, 2022
What a great result for @CPFC everyone put in a great shift and defended brilliantly and looked a real threat on the counter attack thought Gallagher and Mitchell were brilliant but what a performance from the whole team 👏🏾👏🏾— Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) March 14, 2022
Apart from a fantastic performance. It was a genuine privilege and pleasure to host the wonderful @RanveerOfficiaI and his family - what a goal he scored at halftime! #bollywood #cpfc #epl ❤️💙❤️💙 @ Selhurst Parkhttps://t.co/c69kmiGOqI— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) March 15, 2022
What a night under the selhurst lights. Bring on Sunday #cpfc pic.twitter.com/abx5s5gLpZ— Emma Franklin-Wright (@emmabethwright) March 14, 2022
Post-match reaction
Players and the manager alike were satisfied with this point, with Patrick Vieira praising a whole host of his charges.
He also suggested the difference between this performance and the win at the Etihad was that Palace took their chances better away from home. However, Vieira explained, doing that at Selhurst was made tougher by the draining amount of running his side did.
We then heard from captain Marc Guéhi:
And the sensational Vicente Guaita, who discussed the night's main takeaway: donuts at the Training Ground.
For more news, video and stats from Palace's City draw, head to the match centre here.