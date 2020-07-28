Ayew, who has netted nine times across the campaign and featured in 38 games, earned recognition from his teammates as he scooped the accolade. He is also in contention to win Goal of the Season and Player of the Season from the fans.

Captain Luka Milivojevic presented Ayew with his trophy at Selhurst Park, saying: "When you win Players’ Player of the Season, that has the biggest vote in my opinion.

"It’s something you deserve this season. I think you’ve been amazing, you deserve it, so congratulations and hope to repeat again next season - we need you!"

Ayew then told Palace TV on the awards' broadcast show: "I’m really, really pleased and happy. Obviously this season was a good one for me personally and for the club, because we got our targets very early. I’d like to thank the fans as well, because they’ve been amazing. It’s been a good season.

"We come back next season with big ambitions and we want to start in a very, very good way and finish higher than this season."

Ayew’s two ManBetX Player of the Month trophies and 10 eToro Man of the Match awards have seen him secure Palace 14 points through his goals and enjoy a landmark personal campaign.

His teammates clearly recognise this success. Congratulations, Jordan.

Watch the End of Season Awards in full here!

READ NEXT: Ayew makes emotional acceptance speech after triple award-winning night