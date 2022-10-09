Summary

Vieira makes two changes to his Chelsea lineup: naming Jeffrey Schlupp and Joachim Andersen

Leeds start on the front foot and take the lead after 11 minutes, Pascal Struijk slotting home a rebounded shot

Palace pull themselves level when Odsonne Edouard heads in Michael Olise’s free-kick at the back post

The goal evens the match up and Palace enjoy a more dominant spell going in to half-time

Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United

The second-half is a close, balanced affair, with Palace arguably enjoying the upper hand

Vieira brings Tyrick Mitchell and Luka Milivojević on after an hour

Eberechi Eze slams the ball past Illan Meslier to put Palace ahead after an excellent team move

Palace run down the clock sensibly and see the clash out to secure three points

Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United

Crystal Palace were tasked with holding onto the next lead they held when walking out at Selhurst on Sunday.

After frustration against Chelsea and Brentford, the south Londoners were determined to secure three points the next time they went ahead.

Yet against Leeds United they had the opposite problem: they had to fight back into a match having conceded early doors.

The Whites went ahead midway through a spell of pressure, with Pascal Struijk striking home after an impressive run from Brenden Aaronson – who posed a threat throughout the afternoon.

Despite defending for most of the first-half Palace entered the break level, with Odsonne Edouard heading in Michael Olise's excellent back-post free-kick. The goal put the hosts on an even keel, but they still had work to do – and returned for the second-half with new instructions and fresh impetus.

The next 45 minutes told a different story from the first, with Palace able to attack far more. With 10 minutes remaining their newfound pressure paid off: Eberechi Eze struck home strongly after a well-worked team move.

And so back to the original challenge: defending the lead and securing a win. Palace, clearly, had learned, and kept the ball well, frustrating their guests and managing the game until the shrill final whistle confirmed what they had long deserved: three rewarding points.