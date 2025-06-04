It didn’t come as much of a surprise, however, as the England international of course scored the opener in both our quarter-final and semi-final wins over Fulham and Aston Villa respectively to boot.

Efficiency was a theme of our entire Cup run: in 2024/25’s FA Cup, Palace netted 13 goals from 26 shots on target (50%).

From overall shots, only Leicester City (44.4%) and Ipswich Town (21.1%) held a stronger shot conversion rate than the Eagles (20%) among Premier League sides (who entered in the third round).

Getting forward

On that same note, Palace recorded just 15 touches in the opposition box during the final…

… and defensive duo Marc Guéhi and Muñoz recorded more than half of those (eight – four each!).

Influential at both ends of the pitch.