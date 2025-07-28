On Sunday, the Eagles soared to Austria, touching down in Linz before journeying onwards to Windischgarsten, a mountain spa town and our base for training this week, either side of four pre-season fixtures.

As manager Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday evening at Crawley, Chris Richards returned to the squad following his run with the United States to the Gold Cup final last month, with Marc Guéhi and Eddie Nketiah also returning from minor injuries.

In terms of fixtures, Palace will also take part in four training matches – two sets of two games – against Bundesliga opposition this coming week, taking on both FSV Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg – all LIVE on Palace TV+.

First up for Glasner’s squad is a meeting with FSV Mainz 05 at the Hans-Ludwig-Stadion, home of SV Wals-Grünau, just outside of Salzburg, this Tuesday, 29th July. Two hour-long practice games will take place, each 30 minutes per half, kicking-off at 13:00 BST (14:00 local time) and 14:20 BST (15:20 local time) respectively.

After two further days of training at the Dilly Das Nationalpark Resort, Palace will return to action on Friday, 1st August. The Eagles will face FC Augsburg at the Hofmaninger Stadium, home of SK Bad Wimsbach 1933. Two separate practice matches will again take place, with the first kicking-off at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time) and the second at 17:00 BST (18:00 local time). Both matches will be 90 minutes in length.

With all four games being shown LIVE, Palace TV+ remains the best way to watch our build-up to the 25/26 season.