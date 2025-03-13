The 19-year-old winger, who joined the Eagles from Millwall in January, has already shown glimpses of his undoubted ability in a Palace shirt.

Most notably he did so on his home debut against Brentford, when Esse scored with his first touch after coming off the bench.

For the first time since arriving at Selhurst Park, Esse has been able to enjoy an extended training camp with his teammates this week, in Marbella.

And that has provided another opportunity to show his new manager just what he can bring to the Eagles side.

"It's [the training camp] been very enjoyable," said Esse. "We've had some relaxed days, and some more intense days. I've enjoyed it, enjoyed the sessions, we've had heat and some rain but we've just had to adapt to it.

"We're just making sure that we're getting our work done and that we'll be ready for when we come back from this break, then continuing the season from there.

"I'm enjoying it. I'm loving life here. The boys have made me feel welcome.

"Now it's just about me training hard and giving the manager a bit of a problem to try and pick me. But I've just got to stay patient and ready."