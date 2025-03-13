Romain Esse says he is staying "patient and ready" for his chance to impress Oliver Glasner ahead of Palace's mid-season friendly with HamKam today to round-off the mid-season training camp.
The 19-year-old winger, who joined the Eagles from Millwall in January, has already shown glimpses of his undoubted ability in a Palace shirt.
Most notably he did so on his home debut against Brentford, when Esse scored with his first touch after coming off the bench.
For the first time since arriving at Selhurst Park, Esse has been able to enjoy an extended training camp with his teammates this week, in Marbella.
And that has provided another opportunity to show his new manager just what he can bring to the Eagles side.
"It's [the training camp] been very enjoyable," said Esse. "We've had some relaxed days, and some more intense days. I've enjoyed it, enjoyed the sessions, we've had heat and some rain but we've just had to adapt to it.
"We're just making sure that we're getting our work done and that we'll be ready for when we come back from this break, then continuing the season from there.
"I'm enjoying it. I'm loving life here. The boys have made me feel welcome.
"Now it's just about me training hard and giving the manager a bit of a problem to try and pick me. But I've just got to stay patient and ready."
Esse could be in line for more minutes to show his ability, when Palace face HamKam in a mid-season friendly today (Thursday, 13th March, 15:00 GMT – live on Palace TV+).
And the flying winger believes playing a match against a difficult opponent is vital to maintaining match sharpness through this extended break.
"It's important for every one of us, every single player, because at the end of the day we need games to improve. We know it's going to difficult opposition, but I'm sure we've got this.
"Most importantly, it's about getting the minutes and playing together, so it should be good. Hopefully a good result and some goals and assists will come with it."
Match Details
Palace v Hamarkameratene
- Thursday, 13th March
- 15:00 GMT
- Behind-closed-doors
- Live on Palace TV+.