On the response of the players after winning the Cup and beating Wolves

Everybody looked good today in training, of course, we're in a great mood. Everybody's laughing and maybe we didn't have the highest intensity in training, but it's also a three-game week for us - with the final, with Tuesday.

Again, huge credit to the players for how they played. Afterwards we got the stats and we were running five kilometres more than Wolves and they had ten days to rest. We had three days before the final!

We had no training, yet more sprinting, more high intensity. It just shows the attitude and the character of this group. We're very pleased with the performance and the result.

Now we want to show it again - our standard is to show it again at Anfield, we’re looking forward to this game.

I think when the Premier League winner meets the FA Cup winner, it's a great ending of the season. Also, big congratulations to Liverpool and Arne Slot for an amazing season and a well-deserved title. It will be a great atmosphere at Anfield.