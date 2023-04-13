And for Fantasy Premier League managers, that translates to just eight Gameweeks left from which to wring out every point possible from your squad selections.

For it is in these moments that FPL bragging rights are secured, championships won - and the odd goal, assist or bonus point needed to clamber up the office mini-league table (or at least not finish bottom, like us), secured.

Without any further ado, then, here’s why you need to turn to Palace players for the FPL season run-in…

The Fixtures

With Palace’s attacking outlets thriving in their last two games – check out our statistical summaries of wins over Leicester City and Leeds United for further evidence – it is little wonder that many FPL managers are casting glances towards the Eagles' players.

While the old adage rings true that no Premier League game is an easy one - particularly in this tightest of seasons - FPL's algorithms suggest a favourable run-in.

Seven of Palace’s last eight games are ranked two out of five in the Fixture Difficulty Ratings, which are defined by the Premier League as “a set of formulas [which] process key Opta data variables… to generate a rank for the perceived difficulty” of a game.

What’s more, no other Premier League side has had more shots, shots on target or shots inside the box in their last two matches – suggesting it is certainly a wise time to add Palace’s attacking weapons to your FPL arsenal.