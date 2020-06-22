The Scotsman received a huge 29.5% of supporters' votes, beating Gary Cahill (18.6%) and goalscorer Luka Milivojevic (17.3%) by a distance.

Speaking post-match, McArthur discussed hitting the 200-game milestone: "I didn’t actually know until after the game [about the 200th appearance]. But to play for this incredible club that many times, I’m honoured. But I’m looking to play a lot more."

His efforts in the clash with Bournemouth earned him his first eToro Man of the Match this season, a fitting way to mark the occasion.

