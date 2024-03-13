The Eagles are facing the Norwegian champions in a mid-season friendly in Spain and, while the match will be played behind-closed-doors, it will be shown on Palace TV+ for fans to enjoy.

Speaking last week, Oliver Glasner outlined the goals of the trip, explaining: "It’s unusual, at the end of March, to have three weeks with no games.

"We decided to go to Spain for one week and have a game there against Bodø/Glimt. There, we can be together as a group for the whole day, we can have a lot of training sessions, and we can have meetings, maybe more than we would have here in London.

"Then the players will go to their national teams, and we will also do the best with those two weeks, where we are a smaller group."

You can see the best of Palace players' first two days' training in Marbella in our gallery below!