WARM UP FOR KICK-OFF
Before kick-off, you'll be able to fill the time with content all over cpfc.co.uk, the App and social media.
Then, attention turns to team news. The club shares team news on the dot – exactly one hour before kick-off (14:00 v Bodø/Glimt).
This can be found on cpfc.co.uk, the Official App, our WhatsApp Channel and our X (formerly Twitter) account instantly, and follows across other social media platforms just moments after.
On Instagram, we'll be showing all the behind-the-scenes content from pre-match in our Instagram Stories.
AFTER THE WHISTLE
After the game, the App's Match Centre is the place to be for all the reaction, as the Palace TV cameras catch up with the manager and players for their thoughts on the game.
Stay tuned for the Man of the Match votes, where you can pick out your standout performers from the 90 minutes, as well as match highlights.
Every other club channel will also fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle.
Our X, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.
Palace TV is busy grabbing post-match interviews and each manager's press conference, while two-minute highlights are available that evening and full match highlights follow shortly afterwards for free.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Don't miss out on upcoming matches – keep a close eye across Crystal Palace's official channels: