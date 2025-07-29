The Eagles undertook two hour-long matches, with Oliver Glasner naming two different teams for each game.

A Jean-Philippe Mateta goal helped Palace to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting between the two sides, with the Eagles only denied by a late equaliser.

The second fixture was a game of two halves. Ultimately however, a late fightback proved too late in the day, as Palace lost their unbeaten pre-season run with a 3-2 defeat.

Romain Esse and Maxence Lacroix were both on the scoresheet in that one, with the match proving another vital workout in spite of the final scoreline.

Check out the best images from both games in the gallery below.

Palace will return to action on Friday, 1st August. The Eagles will face FC Augsburg at the Hofmaninger Stadium, home of SK Bad Wimsbach 1933. Two separate practice matches will again take place, with the first kicking-off at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time) and the second at 17:00 BST (18:00 local time). Both matches will be 90 minutes in length.

With both games being shown LIVE, Palace TV+ remains the best way to watch our build-up to the 25/26 season.