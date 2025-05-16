Glasner led former club Eintracht Frankfurt to a major trophy, in the form of Europa League glory back in 2022, and is now hoping to do the same with Palace in only his first full season in South London.

Speaking on the eve of the final in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference, the manager insisted that Palace won't change their approach regardless of facing Manchester City, who are playing in their third consecutive FA Cup Final.

"What we always talk about is that we don't change our approach to a game, even if Man City are seen as the Goliath and we are the David," Glasner said. "But you always have a chance to win a game and this is the approach.

"This, from day one, is what we want to do, go onto the pitch and try to win the game.

"Whoever is the opposition, whoever we are playing against, we be ourselves, show our strengths. I think we can win when we show our strengths.

"We can't rely on Manchester City giving us a lot of gifts, so we want to show the amazing talents that we have in our team as a team and then it's possible."