On reflections from St James’ Park…

We had amount of chances than Newcastle, if we take away the one in the 94th minute. We had the same amount of shots from open play that they had. We matched them physically, which is really tough against such a physical team with so much pace.

But they had eight corners, we had six. I think we had the same amount of free-kicks – and they scored twice. Here we want to become better, here we have to become better.

When I was in my first press conference, I said ‘we are not magicians, there is no magic wand’ where everything we do works. No, it's all about working, consistency, working, consistency.

And then we will get better, definitely. And this is what we started today and tomorrow we have the first chance to show it.

On Palace’s impressive recent record against Villa…

You also could say, is it nice in your situation to play a team that has won 11 of the last 12 Premier League games?

Or you say, you played a team you have beaten in the last five games, four times, with one draw!

Both are true. And the real truth will be tomorrow on the pitch.

I'm looking forward to games when I see my players, when I see the team. And I know this, as I mentioned, all the circumstances, our last results could mean that the mood is down, that the togetherness is down. And I mentioned this last year when we had a bad start.

If you watch our sessions, you’d think we are top of the table here. And it's still the same: there’s a good spirit in the group, and a positivity and confidence, and that’s why we’re looking forward to tomorrow's game.