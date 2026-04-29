On Evann Guessand’s progress recovering from injury…

Evann is progressing. Usually with the injury he has, it’s really normally not possible that he could play the second leg against Shakhtar.

But because it's the end of the season and he wants to be part of it, we are really very aggressive in the rehab. He's already on the pitch working there and it looks good. There's no reaction in his knee.

We’re working towards the second leg him being maybe available for a few minutes on the bench.

We’ve seen that he can have a big impact in our attacking game with scoring goals and creating assists, and so if we need this – I always hope that we don't, but football is football and of course it can happen – he's then available.

On the team’s mood ahead of the semi-final tie…

We’re all looking forward to this game. It's a big game, a semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk.

I think when four teams are left in a competition it means the four best teams are left. That's Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano in the other semi-final and Shakhtar and us playing here in Krakow.

We are feeling well. The team is fit. The team is looking forward. We have a good mood. We have a great atmosphere.

Even when we lost at Liverpool with the performance we showed there we took a lot of positives into the Shakhtar game. The style is a little bit similar. Liverpool playing with wingers, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo, Shakhtar playing with two Brazilians, inverted players in a 4-3-3 structure. This performance at Liverpool gives us a lot of confidence.

Tomorrow is the showdown, semi-final, big game for all of us, big game for Crystal Palace. Like always, that makes it quite easy for us, the approach is the same: we always want to win every single game and that's what we want to do tomorrow as well.