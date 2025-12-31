On the calendar ahead….

To be honest, for us it doesn't feel like a new year start.

For us it's after Macclesfield [on 10th January], because then we have four weeks of just one-game weeks, for the first time since November – since then we’ve just played every third day, and we’ve paid the bill a little bit with a few injuries, and of course it's AFCON.

But on the 10th, then we will have four weeks of training. It feels like a second pre-season! So for us it's really now getting the best until the 10th of January.

That means the three games: Fulham, Newcastle, Aston Villa. And then the start of the FA Cup, where we are the defending champions.

Then it's the first time for really four months to take a short break and a deep breath and then prepare for the second part. So for me it's not now new year starts, new season. It's really I think after the 10th it will feel like a restart.

On watching multiple opponents at once...

The whole year, the analysts are always preparing for the opposition. They're watching many games.

And just like myself yesterday, I watched Fulham at West Ham, the game. Then I watched yesterday Newcastle at Burnley, and then later Arsenal against Villa.

But to be honest, nothing new. We know the way they are playing. They have the same managers. They have the same players. The structure is the same, but it's just getting another impression.

Of course the analysts, the backroom staff, they're always preparing in advance. But we will just talk, for example, starting after Fulham, we will talk about Newcastle and not before.