The Eagles will play their fourth of six competitive matches this month – with our three Premier League games added to by Community Shield and two Conference League play-off round fixtures – on Sunday afternoon (14:00 BST kick-off).

Our first home Premier League match of 25/26 sees us host Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park, less than three days after welcome Fredrikstad to SE25 in our first major European fixture – but with the Eagles still maintaining an impressive record of having lost just four matches in the near-eight complete months of 2025 so far.

Glasner told his pre-match press conference: “This group of players deserve appreciation and praise, because they are doing so well for Crystal Palace – and not just in these [first] three games, in the whole season, four defeats in 2025 over months.

“And this is the core group who are responsible for this success, this core group of players, and they really deserve it. They are always available, they are always ready every third day, with not much rotation, and every time we can rely on them.

“Some days are better, some days we’re maybe not at the top but every single game, they’re giving 100% for Crystal Palace, and this is what I really appreciate and I love working with this group of players.