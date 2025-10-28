The knockout game, which will go straight to a penalty shootout if level after 90 minutes, is part of a busy run of games for the Eagles, with Palace playing six times in the space of just 16 days.

Ahead of the game at Anfield, Palace manager Oliver Glasner addressed the assembled media on Tuesday afternoon.

Read on below for the key quotes!

On form since the two sides last met in September…

We have taken one point (in the Premier League) which is a fact. Not the best output, but the performances were okay I think. We didn't drop our performances compared with the games before Liverpool.

We watched the Arsenal game back and we gave them two finishes, two shots from open play over 100 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Yes, they were better than we were in set plays. That's why they won the game. They could have scored two more goals off set plays, but in open play we defended excellently.

I think defensively it was one of our best performances. It was not so easy to create chances, but we are not the first team to experience this against Arsenal.