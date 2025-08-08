On Palace returning to Wembley…

I'm excited. In the off-season at home, I always have time to reflect and, of course, always having calls and preparing for the next season...

But I could feel it, personally, this week. I came back in competition mode, and I'm looking forward to this game: our third game at Wembley, third time sold out, and then facing Villa the first game, facing Man City and now Liverpool, who are really top teams here.

It’s much better than playing a friendly, a last friendly somewhere, and it's a chance to win a trophy, and it's a chance to compete with the [Premier League] champions, and we want to show our personality again, we want to show how we play, we want to show that we are able to compete with every single team, and this is how we prepared in the last couple of weeks.

The players, again, give me confidence, and I think in the last game at Liverpool we could see how the game could happen, how the game could be, and so I’m really looking forward in the best possible way.