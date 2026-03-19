Here's what Glasner had to say ahead of our UEFA Conference League clash in Cyprus as Palace look to make the last eight.

On team news....

Daniel Muñoz is fine to play. Dean Henderson unfortunately not.

He is still unwell. So we've decided he will stay in London.

But all the others are fit, with no injury concerns and that's positive.

On Palace's approach...

I think in both games [against Larnaca this season] it was 28-6 shots in our favour, and we always had three to four big chances, but also credit to their keeper.

I think twice he was man of the match so great saves and tomorrow it's important to take these chances. I'm pretty sure we will create a few.

Larnaca is a team that is very experienced, defending very well. Especially they changed the way they are playing. They had their league game on Monday and I think it was completely the opposite, were they had 75% possession.