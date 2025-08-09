Speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-Community Shield press conference, it was pitched to Glasner that not only is he unbeaten with Palace at Anfield (with one win and one draw), but also at Wembley (two wins: our FA Cup semi-final and final wins over Aston Villa and Manchester City).

The Manager joked: “That’s why we asked to play the Community Shield at Anfield – because we are unbeaten there!

"But also we are unbeaten at Wembley, so that's why we accepted it in the end!

“I'm always entering the games with the confidence and the belief that we can win it. We showed it here [in South London], we showed it against Arsenal, we showed it against City, against Villa, the last game against Liverpool...

“Yes, we know they are a great team, but we know we are a great team as well. We had made a meeting today with the players, and we know if we perform at our top level, I think no-one really likes to play against us.