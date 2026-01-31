The Eagles head to the City Ground aiming for their first three points of the New Year, but with Ismaïla Sarr available for only the second time since his return from winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta unavailable against Forest, Glasner will have a decision to make in terms of who leads the line for the Eagles, with the returning Senegal star a possible option.

Sarr has consistently flourished on the right wing since his arrival in South London but could be one option to play through the middle. Christantus Uche is also pushing for a start.

And Glasner confirmed in the embargoed section of his press conference that this decision would be key to his wider team selection.

“That’s exactly what we are thinking about,” Glasner said, when asked if Sarr playing centrally could impact the rest of the team.