The Eagles’ inaugural venture into European competition continues with a rematch with the Cypriot Cup holders, with tickets on general sale for Thursday night’s first leg, which kicks off at 20:00 GMT (12th March) in SE25.

With both the home and away leg – plus a home Premier League match with Leeds United – to come in the next eight days, Palace will be bolstered by the return of three players to contention for selection.

“We have players coming back,” the Manager confirmed in his pre-match press conference. “Maxence [Lacroix] is back [from his one-match suspension], and can play tomorrow.

“Jeff Lerma was already in the squad [after a four-game absence with injury] at Tottenham, but we could rest him. He is fine.

“JP [Mateta] started to train with us on Monday this week, and he will be in the squad. Everything goes in the right direction.”

The Eagles will, however, be without Daniel Muñoz on Thursday night, the Colombian having sustained a shoulder injury early on in last week’s win at Tottenham.

“Daniel Muñoz will miss this game,” Glasner confirmed. “He’s working hard with our medical staff to be ready for the Leeds game.

“All the others are fine, in good shape, and looking forward to tomorrow’s game.”