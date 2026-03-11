Ticket availability
A limited number of tickets remain on sale for Thursday evening’s all-important match at Selhurst Park – no Membership required to book.
Click here for more information or click here to book tickets.
The Eagles' European adventure continues in the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 on Thursday evening (12th March, 20:00 GMT), with a first-leg rematch against Cypriot Cup holders AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park. Find out how to watch LIVE below!
A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.
Crystal Palace's match at home to AEK Larnaca will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and discovery+.
Coverage will start at 19:30 GMT on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, ahead of the 20:00 GMT kick-off.
TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms, offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), and up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. You can subscribe to TNT Sports through <a href="https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/en/watch-tnt-sports-on-discoveryplus?utm_source=tntsports.co.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=sportsEditorial-article-redirection&utm_content=article_Body-Link_url" target="_blank">discovery+</a>, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.
Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.
Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.
Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.
A subscription also offers incredible value for supporters, with three different package options: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or a Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.
Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is already included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages.
The best place to follow all the action live on matchday is the Official Crystal Palace App.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action, as well as our live blogs and galleries featuring commentary and visuals from our team of reporters at the game – ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.
You can also find all news and video related to the match in one place, including previews, interviews, stats – and that all-important team news.
Crystal Palace are proud to be relaunching our WhatsApp Channel, as a dedicated matchday service for our fans to receive important updates.
To follow Palace on WhatsApp Channels, simply click the link here on a device which has WhatsApp installed.
The Channel will serve as the home of matchday information, ensuring match-going supporters are kept as up-to-date as possible, as well as being sent the latest matchday content, including press conferences, team news and results.
All times GMT (UK time).
Pre-match: Enjoy the best of the pre-match build-up on cpfc.co.uk, the App and our social channels (below):
18:30 (est.): Team line-ups are announced.
18:45: Kick-off – listen LIVE on Palace TV+, and follow live on the Official Palace App!
22:00 (est.): Full-time.
Post-match: On Crystal Palace channels:
Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca