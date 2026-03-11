A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace's match at home to AEK Larnaca will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Coverage will start at 19:30 GMT on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, ahead of the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms, offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), and up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. You can subscribe to TNT Sports through <a href="https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/en/watch-tnt-sports-on-discoveryplus?utm_source=tntsports.co.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=sportsEditorial-article-redirection&utm_content=article_Body-Link_url" target="_blank">discovery+</a>, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.