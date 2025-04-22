Before Saturday's meeting with Aston Villa, the Eagles will travel across London to high-flying Arsenal who have just reached the Champions League last four.

The Palace manager admitted the fixture list had presented a challenge, but explained why a busy week would not impact his players' approach for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

"I asked the players today in the meeting," he said. "My approach is pretty clear, but it's not important. My approach, nothing changes for me tomorrow because I can't play.

"It's the players' approach. If somebody believes that he has to save his energy for Saturday, we have no chance to win the game [against Arsenal]. It's quite simple.

"But they said 'no, we will go there to show our style, to show our identity. We will show who we are, giving it our best.

"We have to give the answer tomorrow, because it's quite easy to talk about it. For me, you can't say tomorrow is not important, we say no, we'll play the under-21s. Then we can train and prepare for the Villa game, but this is what nobody wants.

"We still can play the best Premier League season in the history of Crystal Palace, needing six points in five games. The first chance to get these points is over the next week."