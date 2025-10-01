Ahead of the tie Oliver Glasner faced the media in Lublin, alongside his captain Marc Guéhi at the pre-match press conference, discussing a range of subjects.

On the eve of our meeting with the Ukrainian Champions, hear from the boss on why the Eagles have huge respect for their opponents, the mentality of his own side and more...

On what he expects from Dynamo Kyiv...

"We have huge respect for Dynamo Kyiv, they are one of two big teams from Ukraine, I think together, along with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“They have had many great players and have played in the Champions League. So we have huge respect for them. We have analysed them and watched many games, they usually play in a 4-3-3 shape, having wide wingers with good dribblers. They are a team that want to have possession and will try to dominate the game with this.

“This is their DNA. On the other side, they switched to a back five a few times last season, so we don’t know exactly their shape but we have watched many games and are prepared.

“On the atmosphere we don’t know, but we have 2,500 Palace fans supporting us and we hope it is a very good atmosphere in the stadium.”