“This is a time to enjoy”

This is a time the players are doing so well. The players are really so committed to the way we are playing, to this group, and this is a time to enjoy.

Starting into the season, winning Community Shield, getting a draw at Chelsea, and starting with a win in the European competition – so we should celebrate.

But there's no time to celebrate at the moment. So we will go through these three more games we have now, and then the best thing we can do is being in a good mood and staying positive.

The players are fatigued [after last night’s game], but are positive and are laughing, and this is what we need.

“Belief has to grow over weeks and months”

I know now you have an injection to lose weight, but there's no injection for belief! We don't have it. Maybe in a few years, but not now!

Belief has to grow over weeks and months. Of course, you need to succeed in this period. We can tell the players whatever we want but if we lose every single game, they won't ever believe in what we're telling them and in what we're doing.

It's just what shows the development. It's everything. I think it's tactical tweaks. Players are fit. They are available. They see, yes, I can play three games a week, no problem. They feel good. They know what to do on the pitch. They know how to deal with situations because they experience it. I think this is awesome.

We are now together for 13, 14 months. They know each other. They know exactly what to do on the pitch, in and out of possession. We always try to improve and progress. And then, when you see, ‘hey, the things are working’, for me individually, for us as a group, then you start to believe in it.

And the more success you have, the more the belief increases. Then, also you have some setbacks. I remember losing 5-2 and 5-0 within three days at City and at Newcastle, so then it's important how you deal with this situation, not to question everything we did. It’s not just giving us some nice feedback. Failure is very important feedback to find the right tweaks again.

And I think this is how we work together. And this – four losses in 25 games – just extends the results. We're never thinking about it. We're always going into the game, wanting to play, sticking to the plan, wanting to be together – and then we will accept the result.