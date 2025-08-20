“I never want us to be satisfied with a draw”

Honestly, in my career I didn't find many other people or colleagues who are as ambitious as me, or even maybe more ambitious than me. Marc [Guéhi] is one of these guys. He was upset that we didn't win the Chelsea game. I love this.

Marc was disappointed that the goal was disallowed and that we didn't win the game. I think it was written or reported quite in a negative way.

I see it completely the opposite of me. It's the best sign Marc could show how ambitious we all are: that we don't lay back and say we are the great FA Cup winners, and everything is good.

This shows the development and the progress of Crystal Palace in the last one or two years, that everybody is not pleased just getting a draw at Chelsea if we can win it. I really loved it and I told this to Marc.

Hopefully we win more than getting a draw. I never want that we are satisfied getting a draw. This shows just the ambition of the players, of our group and of the club.

“It’s important to stay humble”

It’s important to stay humble, especially at the beginning. Our clear goal is to qualify for the league phase, this is step one, and never make the second step before you make the first one.

We also have to see that we are ‘a freshman.’ It’s the first time we play this competition, and we are going into this competition, like in every other competition, to win it. We started the Premier League to win it, I don't know if we can do it ,and we will start the Conference League to win it. I don't know if we can do it, but I think it just makes no sense saying ‘okay, we just want to win one game against Fredrikstad or whatever’ – no, we want to win every single game. Again – if we can do it, I don't know.

It's nice that you mention that I won the Europa League [with Eintracht Frankfurt], but I also had one club with Wolfsburg, when we lost in the qualification for the Europa League at AEK Athens, and we didn't qualify for the group stage. This was in COVID.

It's always in football you have success and you have some failures, but we want to qualify, it's the clear goal, and this is how we approach the Conference League. Now, it makes no sense talking about the final or whatever in May, it's too far away. We never do. We always take it game by game.