On preparing to face Fulham so soon after beating Burnley …

We will meet now, after the press conference, with the analysts and watch Fulham.

Of course we watched Fulham against City at the hotel at Burnley, and yeah, it will be an interesting game. They’re a good team, but we will start with the preparation straight after the press conference.

My experience is you never can plan too far in advance because you never know what what's happening in the game.

On Fulham’s 4-5 defeat to Manchester City in midweek…

Not on the touchline [do I enjoy games] when it's like this, but I enjoyed it watching it on TV!

It's funny. When City were 5-1 up, we were discussing and usually the game is over because you can't play 5-5 against City, but it was very close at the end. I think [Josko] Gvardiol had a goal line clearance right at the end. This would have been the 5-5.

It just shows how good and how competitive the Premier League is. Every team can win a game, every team can score. There’s just so much quality in every single team, so many great managers here in the Premier League, and that makes it so challenging and so interesting.

Both teams were very efficient. I think three goals with second phases from corners, and also Fulham played really well at Tottenham the game before, so they are in a good shape.

They struggled a little bit at the beginning, but now they have a good team and attacking team. We know them and we played them – it is the same team as last year. They didn't sell any starter and brought the new players in with dribbling skills with pace like [Samuel] Chukwueze, like Kevin, like [Josh King], doing really well and of course having experienced players like [Raul] Jiménez, like [Emile] Smith Rowe, like [Harry] Wilson in their attack, like [Alex] Iwobi and of course Sander Berge and [Saša] Lukić in midfield, and we know Joa [Andersen] and [Calvin] Bassey.

They have a good mix between very experienced Premier League players, and young, quick players who want to show up. I’m looking forward to this game.