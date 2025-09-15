"We feel in very good shape"
Palace are now unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions, our record run as a top-flight club.
It's the players, the group of players. They can be proud because they did it, so it's their achievement, but I hope there will follow a few more.
We feel in very good shape. We had a long meeting today, where we showed the players where we can and also have to improve, to extend this [unbeaten] run, to win more games.
In the last games we were unbeaten, but I feel we had too many draws, and therefore we need to score more goals, and this is what we showed them, what we need more: we need more runs in behind, we need more to threaten the defensive line, we need more players in the box, being more ruthless around the box and in the box, and this is what we showed the players.
Tomorrow is the next opportunity to do it better, and this is what we will try.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Millwall