“It’s just winning the game tomorrow”

[The final] is too far away. It's just winning the game tomorrow. This is what we are thinking about, this is how we prepared and it's the only thing we have in our mind.

I think it would be arrogant to think, when you play a competition for the first time in a club's history to talk about winning it. I think it's completely the wrong mindset. It's the first time Crystal Palace plays outside England a competitive [major European] game. I think it's always important to stay humble and this is what we are doing as a team.

“We watched the first leg again”

We watched the game again and we were quite dominant. But also on the other side, and this is what I'm mentioning: quite often, every team gets a chance. Fredrikstad had one chance in the first half and at the end they had a shot, I think overall they had just five.

We defended their set-piece, their long throw-ins, very well, and we didn't give them transitions, so I think we did very well. And also in the final third, we created good chances.

It's also to be patient against their deep block. And of course, like always, when you have two legs, you can learn from the first game, and this is what we want to show tomorrow.

“Fredrikstad could press us higher”

They could press us a little bit higher, they could play in the same way. In the league, Fredrikstad is not a high possession team. Usually I think the average possession is 42 to 44 percent, so it's a team playing very often in a deep block.

What surprised us a little bit at the beginning, they played in a 5-4-1. We expected them in a 5-3-2, so this was a slight change. But later when they brought on the two strikers, then they played in a 5-3-2.

I don't know what's their plan. We have to be ready, we need solutions for both things. If they press us higher, it means we will get more space in their half, and then it is to find the space quickly when they play in a deep block.

It’s then being patient, but not just playing like in handball and being satisfied having possession. I think this is what we did really well at home. Getting 25 shots away against such a deep block and having four or five clear chances to score a goal is not that easy, so I think this is what we did well.

But we have to be more efficient in the opposite box to go to the next round.