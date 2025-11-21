On Wolves, who will have a new man in charge on Saturday, Rob Edwards…
I think it's proven that there is no ‘new manager bounce’, but it may be a little bit more difficult for us to prepare.
We don't know exactly how they are playing this year – they’ve switched between a 3-4-3, 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1. Rob Edwards played with Luton quite often in a 3-4-3. He started with Middlesbrough in this shape, but then changed it, and of course the analysts and my staff will look back also at what he did at Middlesbrough and what he did with Luton, because every manager has his own ideas.
On the other side, Wolves had many international players as well, so they didn't have a lot of training time, so we expect them playing how they played, with the players they have, with slight adjustments and on the other side we showed it many times that we can compete with every single team in England. This is what we will show and want to show tomorrow again.
It's not just about the shape, it's more about the patterns: how do we expect them to press us? What has he done with Luton and Middlesbrough? And then it's not so important which shape it was. How do they try to build it?
But on the other side also they have the players they have, with their strengths and their weaknesses, so you can't ask a player to do things that he can't do, you can ask him but I think it won't be quite successful and Rob Edwards is a great manager so he will also try to work and play with the strengths of his team.
Wolves have a lot of strengths. They’ve had a difficult start into the season, but I think they lost [Matheus] Cunha and [Rayan] Aït-Nouri, but they could keep [Jørgen] Strand Larsen. They signed wing-backs and all the others are still there.
They have two Brazilian internationals in central midfield, so it's a very good team. Every game in the Premier League you have to perform on your personal top level, and then you can win – and if you drop by five or 10 percent you will lose.
