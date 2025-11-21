On Adam Wharton’s first start for England, and the November internationals…

Yes, we have now so many international players! Adam deserved to start for England.

I counted, I think we have 10 players already qualified for the World Cup next year, so I think it's unique for Crystal Palace and it just shows the progress and the development of the players, it shows how hard they are working, because you always have to deserve it.

But we don't know, there’s still six months to go so I hope that all the players stay fit and are available then, because then they will perform for us on a very high level. It was a great moment for Adam to start his first game for England.

I just watched one [international] game to be honest, and this was Austria against Bosnia because it was a decisive game on Tuesday and we needed a point, and we got the point so Austria has also qualified.

It was a very interesting Tuesday because Austria Under-17s played against England Under-17s in the World Cup, and Austria beat England 4-0, so we had quite a lot of fun within the staff.

We had many positive aspects: Paddy McCarthy [coaching with Republic of Ireland, who] got the game winner at Hungary, and is now playing the play-offs against Czech Republic. Justin Devenny qualified for the play-offs [with Northern Ireland].

So yeah, it was a good international break but the best thing was that everybody came back fit and also it's the first time now that we had all the players in training on Thursday. Usually we had just the Friday training with them, and the players looked very sharp, very good today.