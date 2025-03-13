The goalkeeper – who celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday (12th March) – was speaking after the win over Ipswich at the weekend, and gave this thoughts on a ninth win in the Eagles’ last 11 matches – as well as ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season so far (only Matz Sels and David Raya have kept more).

“It’s about the hard work we put in on the training pitch when things weren't going great [earlier this season],” Henderson explained. “I think everyone bought into what the manager wanted.

“Going forward, we know we've got to trust in the plan. It's been phenomenal, our run of form is great, and we've just got to keep churning the wins out and see how far it can take us.

“I think [our defensive record] is important. Someone once said that goals win you games, but clean sheets win you competitions. If we keep keeping clean sheets, obviously we know we can score goals [to win games].

“At the start of the season, we weren't scoring enough goals and we were leaking them in the back. We've worked hard to turn that around, which we have done. The relationships are great at the back now and you can see that, and our strike force is coming together nicely.”

On his form under Glasner, Henderson added: “The gaffer's so positive. He believes we can go into any single game and we can win, but also knows on the other foot that we can go into any game and lose if we're not careful. I think it was important at home [against Ipswich] with the pressure on us to win the game, but we went and delivered.

“[I’m happy] with the way the manager wants me to play and showing up in big moments, which I am doing. I'm really enjoying it and, of course, it will be the best football I've played in the last couple of years because I haven't played a lot.

"I'm delighted. I'm just going to keep going from strength to strength.”