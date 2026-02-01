The Eagles’ captain recognised that recent results have not matched Palace’s impressive opening to the season.

But – with 15 Premier League matches still to come, and the UEFA Conference League trophy still to play for – Henderson knows there is plenty of 2025/26 left in which to turn fortunes around.

Speaking ahead of his return to former club Forest, the goalkeeper told Sky Sports: “I think it's all about, at these moments, you staying together.

“Unfortunately, times like these happen throughout a season. We got off to a really good start. We were flying, we were fighting with the big dogs at the top of the league, and obviously that brings excitement. Unfortunately, we’ve had a disappointing run.

“Now we've got the energy back, and we're looking forward to going into the next round of fixtures.”